Alberta Premier Smith makes rounds on U.S. TV news shows to defend new booze rules

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith attends a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is making the rounds on U.S. television networks, saying Canada has to look out for itself in the tariff war.

Alberta and other provinces have announced they will stop buying American alcohol and halt contracting with U.S. companies in response to sweeping tariffs imposed earlier this week.

Smith, speaking on CNN, was asked to react to the parent company of American whiskey maker Jack Daniels, which called those moves a disproportionate response that is worse than a tariff.

Smith says that given the tariffs are meant to hurt Canadian sales, her province needs to redirect its buying power to support Canadian suppliers.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the tariffs are to motivate Canada to take action on cross-border drug traffic.

But Smith says Americans have to do their part and not just blame their northern neighbours.