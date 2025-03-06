‘Thank you will never be enough’: Family seeks to rebuild after devastating house fire

Photo: The Ugly Duckling Images. A September 2024 photo of the Stirling family. From left to right: Dean Stirling (back row), Cheyenne Caragata, and their children Ella (front row, left), Drew, and Zeke.

After losing their home in a devastating fire earlier this month, one local family is receiving an outpouring of community support as they work to rebuild their lives.

Cheyenne Caragata, Dean Stirling — who also recovered from a serious work injury only two years ago — and their children, Ella, Zeke, and Drew, are now accepting financial donations through a GoFundMe campaign launched by a close friend of around 15 years, Brittany Chow-Ofstedahl.

“They’re like the nicest people ever, and they’ve had the absolute worst luck that I’ve ever seen. We’re just trying to show them that there’s a little bit of light in the world,” Chow-Ofstedahl said.

The community has already donated an abundance of clothing, furniture, and essential household items. While the family has temporarily paused material donations due to a basement full of items to sort, financial contributions are still appreciated.

“At the moment, we’re still just trying to sort through everything… We just want to make sure we don’t have way more than we need, right?” Caragata explained.

In the early hours of Feb. 26, a fire broke out inside the family’s home and quickly spread. While Caragata, Stirling, and their three children all made it out safely, their beloved cat, Storm, did not survive.

For over a decade, Storm was more than just a pet — she was family. Adopted from the Moose Jaw Humane Society (MJHS), this rescue cat became a constant source of comfort, love, and companionship. Having been there for the children their entire lives, Storm’s loss is deeply felt, leaving an empty space in a home already touched by hardship.

After hearing about the family’s loss, the MJHS immediately reached out and donated sweaters to keep Ella, Zeke, and Drew warm.

“Thank you to the Moose Jaw Humane Society for being so awesome and patient with us and with the care of our cat,” Caragata said.

With a mind toward helping other families avoid a similar tragedy, Caragata and Stirling are speaking out to raise awareness of how the fire started.

The fire, which broke out overnight while the family slept, started from a lithium battery for an R/C race car that was charging. Despite being mindful to take the battery off the charger in the past, Caragata said it only took one forgetful night to cause a devastating house fire that spread quickly and left them with little time to react.

“It wasn’t a case of ignorance (about) how dangerous it was; it was an unfortunate mistake,” she explained.

“If we can save someone else from having this happen to them, that’s the main thing. You never think that this kind of thing is going to happen to you until it does, and then it’s too late.”

In the meantime, the family is staying with Stirling’s parents while they focus on rebuilding.

“We really want to say thank you to our community, and to all of our friends, family, strangers, and local businesses in Moose Jaw who have reached out to help,” she said. “Thank you will never be enough.”

You can donate to the family by visiting GoFund.Me/b90c75ba or searching for “Stirling Family House Fire” on GoFundMe.com.

If you prefer to make a direct donation or e-transfer payment, contact Cheyenne Caragata by email at [email protected]. In-person monetary donations can be dropped off at The Crushed Can where Caragata works as a full-time waitress by speaking to Alex Carleton or Hailey Thomson.

Watch for further social media updates as the family may require additional essential items over the next few weeks.