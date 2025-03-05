Alberta premier cuts off future alcohol from U.S. in tariff row, but no change to oil

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her province will no longer buy American alcohol and video lottery terminals to retaliate in the ongoing tariff row with the United States.

She says Alberta won't play what she calls its "trump card" by reducing or levying oil and gas exports heading south.

Smith says doing so would only rebound on Canadian consumers, because the U.S. would respond in kind.

The announcement comes a day after other premiers began pulling liquor off shelves and signalled other penalties to push back against the U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has put 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods and 10 per cent levies on energy, saying he wants Canada to take action on cross-border drug traffic.

Smith echoed earlier comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said the U.S. tariffs are part of a strategy to crater Canada's economy in order to annex the country.