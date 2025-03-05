Trump dismisses Canada's border efforts, accuses Trudeau of power grab

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Pool Photo, Win McNamee

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not appeased by Canada's efforts to reduce the amount of fentanyl crossing the border.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could not tell him in a phone conversation today when Canada's election will happen — and falsely accused Trudeau of trying to use tariffs to stay in power.

Canada's next election is expected shortly after the Liberal party chooses its new leader this weekend, but the timing is largely up to the person who wins that contest.

In his social media post, Trump cited a high death toll from fentanyl he says is continuing to come across the borders with Canada and Mexico.

“He [Trudeau] said that it’s gotten better, but I said, ‘that’s not good enough.’ The call ended in a ‘somewhat’ friendly manner!” he posted.

Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it's gotten better, but I said,… — Trump Posts on ? (@trump_repost) March 5, 2025