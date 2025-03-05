Here's the latest as the U.S. imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

Photo: The Canadian Press A half-empty shelf of American whiskey is pictured at the 100 Queen’s Quay East LCBO in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico including a 25 per cent across-the-board levy, with a lower 10 per cent charge on Canadian energy, triggering a continental trade war.

Canada has responded with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, and will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

Here's the latest news (all times eastern):

8:20 a.m.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that he expects U.S. President Donald Trump will have an announcement regarding the tariffs on Canada and Mexico this afternoon.

Lutnick insisted repeatedly that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico were about fentanyl coming into the U.S. from its neighbours.

He suggested the tariffs will remain at 25 per cent, but that there could be some categories of goods that might be exempted.

Lutnick said there could be some categories left out including the auto sector if they are compliant with the rules under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that was negotiated in Trump's first term.

6:30 a.m.

Stock markets in the U.S. were set to bounce back after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick seemed to suggest some sort of compromise is in the works when it comes to the punishing tariffs.

The futures market pointed to a positive open for U.S. stock markets, a day after they posted broad losses.

Lutnick told Fox Business after the close of trading Tuesday that Trump may amend the tariffs, though it was unclear what he was considering.

"None of that pause stuff — but I think he's going to figure out, 'You do more and I'll meet you in the middle some way,'" Lutnick said.