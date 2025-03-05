Premier Danielle Smith is to speak on Alberta's response to U.S. tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to speak today about her province’s response to U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday slapped sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports and a 10 per cent levy on energy products.

Smith has been tight-lipped for weeks about what measures her government might take, although she has repeatedly said counter-tariffs on the province's energy are off the table.

The premier is also set to give an update on Alberta's security efforts at the Canada-U.S. border, a long-standing irritant for Trump.

Other provinces have announced plans to fight back against the U.S. tariffs by pulling American liquor from government store shelves and banning American businesses from bidding on provincial contracts.

The federal government is imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products and plans to expand them to cover another $125 billion in goods in 21 days.

Alberta's latest budget, introduced last week, earmarks $4 billion in part to deal with the expected economic fallout of the tariffs, but the government hasn’t offered specifics.