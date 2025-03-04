Alberta premier supports response to U.S. tariffs, but energy still off the table

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Canada must respond to U.S. tariffs proportionately, but says oil is still off the table.

Smith tells CNBC News the province will not impose counter tariffs on its energy exports because it is such an essential product for Americans.

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order hitting Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy takes effect today.

Smith says American consumers will soon feel the pain of Trump's tariffs.

While her government has advocated for increasing its energy exports to the U.S., Smith says Alberta will have to look to other markets if the tariffs persist.

She says she will continue to push for unencumbered trade, but says the flow of illicit drugs that Trump has complained about is not a one-way street.

The premier says Trump's changing rationale for the tariffs suggests he doesn't want a deal.

Other provinces have announced they will pull American liquor from government store shelves, and some are looking to cancel government contracts with U.S. companies in response to the tariffs.

Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods, with $30 billion being applied immediately.