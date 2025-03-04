Poilievre says Canadian counter-tariffs should go to fund tax cuts

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Canada needs to retaliate against American tariffs by targeting U.S. goods Canada can make, does not need or can obtain elsewhere.

Poilievre says Canada needs to cut taxes to counteract the domestic impact of tariffs and points to the carbon price, the capital gains tax and income tax.

The Conservative leader also says Canada must rapidly approve new pipeline projects to get Canadian energy products to non-American markets.

Canada is enacting 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods and will expand that to cover $125 billion worth of other U.S.-based products in 21 days.

Poilievre says the funds collected through these tariffs should go to tax cuts, not government programs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. has launched a "dumb" continental trade war and Canada is fighting back.