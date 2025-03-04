LCBO removing U.S. alcohol from its shelves in response to tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario's main liquor store has begun removing U.S. alcohol from its shelves and website in response to tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by U.S. President Donald Trump.The interior of an LCBO outlet is shown in Toronto on July 15, 2024.

Ontario's main liquor store has begun removing U.S. alcohol from its shelves and website in response to tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Premier Doug Ford's office says he directed the Liquor Control Board of Ontario this morning to stop selling American alcohol.

Ford said Monday the LCBO buys about $1-billion worth of U.S. alcohol every year.

The premier also said he would prioritize Ontario products in the $30 billion worth of procurement the Ontario government does each year and would rip up a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX for Starlink services.

Trump imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy.

Ford is set to address the media later Tuesday.