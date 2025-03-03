255731
Canada  

CRTC delays implementation of next-generation 911 service for two years

Next-gen 911 delayed

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press - | Story: 536327

Next-generation 911 service — which would allow Canadians to send texts or video to summon help — won’t be implemented for another two years.

The CRTC had set Tuesday as the deadline for transitioning to next-generation 911.

But the telecom regulator now says it has moved that deadline to March 2027.

It says that while telecoms are ready for the move, most provincial, territorial and municipal emergency services are not.

The CRTC says it was warned by multiple groups — including those representing police, fire and paramedic chiefs — that without a deadline extension, some Canadians could lose access to 911 service.

The regulator says this would have posed an unacceptable risk to public safety.

