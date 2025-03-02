Trudeau in London as Ukraine summit aims for security alliance beyond United States

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they take part in the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, UK, on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in London for a summit on European defence as leaders seek to set the conditions toward a lasting peace in Ukraine while Washington pulls back.

Trudeau has joined more than a dozen European leaders at the summit, which is aimed at sorting out how to prevent further Russian aggression following its invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Canada's High Commissioner to the U.K., Ralph Goodale, said Saturday the goal is securing "long-term security guarantees that can make sure that the people of Ukraine can count on peace as their normal way of life, and not under constant threat or constant oppression from an unreliable neighbour."

Trudeau's office gave a similar explanation, citing the importance of upholding international rules and reiterating that Ukraine's security remains Canada's top priority as current chair of the G7.

Like the other leaders, Trudeau did not answer reporters' questions as he was welcomed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside a neo-classical mansion flanked by banners with the slogan Securing our Future.

Trudeau was expected to have a bilateral meeting with Starmer before holding a press conference Sunday with Canadian media. He leaves for Ottawa on Monday.

As leaders arrived for the summit, officers in tactical gear turned up shortly before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose visit to Britain comes after an explosive meeting Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kyiv and Washington had been expected to sign a deal on critical minerals as part of efforts to end Ukraine's war with Russia, but Trump showed open disdain for Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader insisted the deal include security guarantees from the U.S.

Carleton University professor Stephen Saideman said Trudeau is attending the London meeting to ensure Canada remains relevant as Europeans figure out how to manage their own security without Washington's support.

"Canada's biggest interest is to be not forgotten," he said. "Mostly this is about solidarity."

He said Trudeau's message to Europeans likely will involve standing up against Trump's economic coercion and co-ordinating responsive measures such as retaliation on tariffs.

"Canada is still committed to the security of Europe, and we would like for Europe to be committed to the security of Canada," he said.

Saideman, director of the Canadian Defence and Security Network, said Trudeau can offer Europeans a continued North Atlantic security infrastructure, so that even as Washington backed away from the NATO alliance, it would still involve countries beyond Europe.

"The problems that Europe faces are not just European, they're part of the western community of states, they're a Euro-Atlantic challenge."

Saideman, who is in Berlin for a fellowship with the Hertie School, said the heated exchanges Friday have confirmed for many Europeans the reality of Trump's promises of an America First foreign policy.

"This was so hard to accept because the consequences are severe, that people were engaged in wishful thinking and denial," he said.

"It's really hard to deny what's going on, when you see the fighting on TV."

Saideman noted the summit Sunday follows messages of support for Ukraine after the tumultuous events at the White House.

"Part of the meeting will be about making those statements real," he said.

That could entail further movement on a push to use frozen Russian holdings in Europe to fund Ukraine's war effort, as well as more integration into Europe.

Saideman said Trudeau might reconsider procuring F-35 fighter jets from American firms by substituting Eurofighter planes, a move that would likely prompt litigation over contracts.

"We're in a moment where we need some imagination about possibilities," he said.

"The Europeans and Canada have to start thinking about the United States in completely different terms: as an adversary, not an ally."