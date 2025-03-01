Trudeau off to security summit in London, as Trump's Ukraine comments rile Europeans

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau departs Ottawa on Saturday, March 1, 2025., on route to the U.K.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to London this morning ahead of a European defence summit tomorrow seeking to set the conditions toward a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The summit was announced earlier in the week to involve European leaders, but takes on a new focus with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending, shortly after an explosive meeting Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kyiv and Washington were expected to sign a critical-minerals deal as part of efforts to end Ukraine's war with Russia, but Trump showed open disdain for Zelenskyy after he insisted the deal include security guarantees from the U.S.

Europe was rattled earlier this month by Trump's overtures toward Russia and began making their own plans to beef up defence of Ukraine, seeing it as part of Europe's core security interests.

Canada was not mentioned as one of the countries invited to join the Sunday meeting when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the event during his trip to Washington to meet with Trump earlier this week.

Steve Hewitt, an intelligence researcher who teaches Canadian studies at the University of Birmingham in England, says the fact Trudeau is going to the summit sends a message on whom Ottawa sees as its partners.

"It's a sort of political statement in many ways," Hewitt said.

"There's a huge amount of symbolism around this meeting."

He said that symbolism can also be seen in Trudeau and various European leaders posting support for Zelenskyy on social media, calling it "a clear positioning" that is at odds with Trump, adding that it's "remarkable" the U.S. is pushing back on Europe's security concerns.

"I don't think there is any parallel, certainly in the last 100 years, for what's happening at the moment — certainly not since World War II with the Cold War," said Hewitt, who is a historian.

He drew a parallel between Britain's decision to exit the European Union and Canada no longer being able to rely on the U.S. for defence and economic security. "Both countries, in a sense, have been cut adrift, to a certain extent," he said.

Starmer has said he is positioning the U.K. as a bridge between the U.S. and the European Union, and Hewitt said Starmer will "try to keep both sides happy, and it may well end up alienating both sides in the process."

In that light, Canada is seeking stronger ties with partners other than the U.S.

Starmer is set to meet with Zelenskyy ahead of Sunday's talks, and has also invited leaders from NATO, the European Commission, as well more than a dozen countries including France, Germany, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands.

During his own visit to Washington, Starmer caused a stir among some Canadians by opting against pushing back on Trump's talk of annexing Canada, when asked his thoughts on the idea.

Hewitt said the move was "very insulting" to many Canadians but has had little media coverage in Britain, despite Canadians seeking the U.K. as a close partner and some suggesting King Charles should weigh in on Trump's threats.

"There is a bit of a nostalgia (in) this idea that the U.K. still actively cares about Canada or that King Charles might — independently of the British government — make some sort of political statement," he said.

"Those things aren't going to happen, and I think the Starmer government has calculated that they need to somehow stay on the side of the United States."

Hewitt has lived in Britain for 23 years, and says he is frustrated by "obliviousness here to what is happening in Canada, and the whole focus is on the U.S. — despite the historic ties between Canada and the U.K."