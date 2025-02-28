No charges after baby found dead in Edmonton parking lot: police

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Police say charges aren't to be laid after a baby was found dead in an Edmonton parking lot late last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Police say charges won't be laid after a baby was found dead in an Edmonton parking lot.

Officers were called in December to a south side shopping centre where the infant was discovered.

An autopsy has determined that the boy died before he was born.

Police say investigators and the medical examiner have deemed the death not to be criminal in nature.

They did not say how the infant died.

The investigation is now considered complete.