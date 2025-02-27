Doug Ford's PCs projected to form majority government in snap Ontario election

Photo: The Canadian Press A composite image of four photographs show, from left to right: Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner at the CBC Broadcast Centre for a leaders' debate, in Toronto, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Canadian Press is projecting a majority Progressive Conservative government in Ontario.

This is the third consecutive PC majority under leader Doug Ford, who called the snap winter election.

Ford said he needed an even bigger mandate to deal with four years of U.S. President Donald Trump and protect Ontario’s economy in a potential tariff war.

The threat of American tariffs was a pillar of his re-election campaign and he made two trips to Washington, D.C., as premier to push back against the proposed levies.

Ford's "protect Ontario" campaign message appears to have resonated with voters, who rejected his main rivals’ calls for change.

The NDP, Liberals and Greens have all said this election was unnecessary because Ford already had a majority mandate and accused him of forcing the vote for personal gain.