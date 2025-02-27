U.K. prime minister won't talk about Trump's threat to annex Canada

Photo: Carl Court/Pool via AP President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ducked questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to annex Canada during a visit to the White House.

Starmer is in Washington DC. to try to convince Trump that a lasting peace in Ukraine will endure only if Kyiv and European leaders are at the table as negotiations move forward with Moscow.

During a news conference Thursday, Starmer said he and Trump did not discuss the president’s repeated remarks on Canada becoming the 51st state.

He ignored a question about whether King Charles III, the monarch of Canada and the U.K., was concerned about the comments.

“I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist,” Starmer said in response to a question from a reporter.

Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

On the issue of Ukraine, Starmer told Trump to side with peacemaker, “not the invader.”

“There can’t be peace that rewards the aggressor,” Starmer said.

with files from The Canadian Press