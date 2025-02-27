Premier Moe says relations with United States 'more intense' after meetings in D.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says relations with the United States have been "a little more intense," as he continues to push against the threat of tariffs.

Moe says even with heightened rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, he's committed to making the relationship work long-term.

He says maintaining free trade between Canada and the United States would allow both economies to remain strong.

He adds American consumers and farmers will see increased costs should the tariffs be applied to oil and gas and agricultural products.

Moe has been in Washington, D.C., this week meeting with U.S. lawmakers about the harms of proposed tariffs.

Trump is planning to impose tariffs on Canadian goods next week, a move that experts say would harm Canada's economy.