Nova Scotia announces $300K pilot program to help consumers identify local products

Photo: The Canadian Press Joanna Gould-Thorpe, left, and Suzanne Gould, of Avon Valley Floral, are seen at an exhibit of their locally grown plants and flowers, in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

The Nova Scotia government has announced a $300,000 pilot program to help people buy local.

Development Minister Colton LeBlanc says that with the looming trade war with the United States it’s important to make it easier for the public to identify and buy products from Nova Scotia.

The program will allow businesses to apply for a 70 per cent rebate on eligible expenses they incur for adding the "Nova Scotia Loyal" logo to their products.

The rebates, up to a maximum of $3,000 per business, will help cover expenses such as graphic design work and the printing and production of new packaging, dies and labels.

Joanna Gould-Thorpe, of Avon Valley Floral in Falmouth, N.S., says her company grows plants and flowers for multiple big box stores and labelling is a key part of helping people discover her products.

Rebecca Tran, of the Station Food Company, says the government support will help companies with the decision to change boxes, labels and packaging in order to make their products more identifiable as local.

U.S. President Donald Trump says economy-wide tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go ahead next week as planned, which will likely lead to retaliatory tariffs.