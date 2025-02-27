Gretzky remains silent as wife Janet joins Trump, Orr in hockey legend's defence

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP U.S. President Donald Trump has come to Wayne Gretzky's defence amid criticism from Canadians regarding the hockey legend's support of Trump and the United States.

The wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky says it has "broken his heart" to read "mean comments" as he faces intense criticism in Canada.

Janet Gretzky posted on Instagram on Thursday to thank Bobby Orr, another hockey great, for defending Wayne Gretzky amid backlash over his support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Thank you Mr. Bobby Orr," Janet Gretzky wrote. "Your words mean the world to Wayne and his family. I have never met anyone who is more proud to be a Canadian and it has broken his heart to read and see the mean comments.

"He would do anything to make Canadians proud, with his love for hockey and his country.

Her post included a photo of a printout of commentary by Orr, which also appeared in a Saturday opinion article for the Toronto Sun. Orr called Gretzky one of 'the greatest Canadians ever' and criticized those attacking him.

"Listen, we all have our personal beliefs as they pertain to things such as religion and politics," Orr wrote. "Wayne respects your right to such beliefs — why can’t you respect his?'"

Janet Gretzky's comments came after Trump called Wayne Gretzky "the greatest Canadian" and highlighted his loyalty to Canada in a Truth Social post Wednesday night.

Trump also stated that he doesn't want Canadians to turn against Gretzky simply because of their friendship.

"Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy," Trump wrote on his official account. "He’s the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a 'free agent,' because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him.

"He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!"

While others have offered their support for the embattled hockey legend, Gretzky has so far declined to make a statement on his own behalf.

Trump has angered many Canadians by threatening stiff tariffs on the country’s trade products and suggesting that Canada become the "51st state." He has also frequently mocked Prime Minister Trudeau by calling him "governor."

The controversy follows Gretzky’s role as Team Canada’s honorary captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has been criticized in Canada for supporting Trump, including attending his election night party and inauguration.

Asked Thursday in Montreal if he had spoken to Gretzky since the 4 Nations, Trudeau smiled, chuckled and said "I have not."

In Edmonton, where Gretzky became a legend, some fans are petitioning to change the name of Wayne Gretzky Drive. The street was renamed in 1999 to honour his four Stanley Cups with the Oilers.

As of Thursday, the petition had gathered more than 10,000 signatures.

"Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They call him, 'The Great One,' and he is.

"He could run for any political office in Canada, and win. Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat 'low key' about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State, paying much Lower Taxes, a Free and Powerful Military, NO TARIFFS, and having a Booming Economy."