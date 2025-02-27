Trump says tariffs on Canada, Mexico still landing next week

Photo: The Canadian Press U.S. President Donald Trump says economywide tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go ahead next week as planned. Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta

U.S. President Donald Trump says economy-wide tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go ahead next week as planned.

Trump's comments on Truth Social today come after days of confusing statements from him and his officials.

On Wednesday, Trump suggested that the 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs wouldn't land until April 2 — but a White House official later said they could still take effect on March 4.

In his post this morning, Trump says "drugs are still pouring" in from Canada and Mexico and unless it is "stopped or seriously limited," the tariffs will go into effect "on MARCH FOURTH."

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty is in Washington with the new national "fentanyl czar" to outline for the Trump administration and Republican members of Congress what Canada has done on the issue in the last few months.

The RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that a "national sprint" to disrupt fentanyl production and distribution in Canada between Dec. 9 and Jan. 18 resulted in 524 arrests and the seizure of 46 kilograms of fentanyl, along with other drugs, firearms, cash and stolen vehicles.