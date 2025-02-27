Dental hygienists urge federal parties to keep funding dental care program

Photo: The Canadian Press A dental treatment room is seen in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Dental Hygienists Association says its members are urging all federal parties to keep funding the national dental care program, arguing it's good for the economy.

The association says access to oral health care and preventive care increases worker productivity and keeps people from taking sick days.

The dental-care program, which was launched initially for seniors in December 2023, has now been used by more than 1.3 million Canadians.

Seniors, children and people with disabilities who have household incomes of less than $90,000 and don't have private insurance are now eligible.

The program is supposed to be expanded this year to include all age groups.

The program was the product of the supply-and-confidence agreement signed by the NDP and the minority Liberal government in 2022.

The federal Conservatives have not said whether they would keep funding the program if they form the next government. Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he would cut wasteful and inflationary Liberal government spending.