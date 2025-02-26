Police forces gear up to protect 3,400 people in Alberta wilderness at June G7 summit

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with his RCMP security detail as he arrives at the 28th annual Mela Gadri Babian Da festival in Surrey, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. TTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police forces say they are gearing up to find a way to keep more than 3,400 people safe alongside the Rocky Mountains during this summer's G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta.

A report to the Calgary Police Commission says police expect about 70 official guests, 2,000 delegates and 1,400 journalists will be in the area between Calgary and Kananaskis for the summit.

Police forces from across Canada will support security efforts, including authorities from Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

The RCMP says teams will be on the alert for modern security threats such as drones along with the fact one of the leaders -- U.S. President Donald Trump -- recently faced two assassination threats.

The G7 is slated for June 15 to 17, bringing together leaders from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as the European Union.

A large swath of Kananaskis Country, including trails and day-use areas, will be shut down for the event.