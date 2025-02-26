Possible human remains found in search for slain women at Winnipeg-area landfill

Photo: The Canadian Press Crews prepare the site that will be searched for Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, whose remains police believe were sent the landfill just north of Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government says potential human remains have been discovered at a landfill where search teams have been working to find two slain First Nations women.

The province says steps are underway to identify the remains from the site, located north of Winnipeg.

It’s believed the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were disposed of and ended up at the landfill in May 2022.

The women, along with two others, were the victims of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, who was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the deaths.

A search of the landfill, spearheaded by the provincial government, began in December after police refused to search the area due to safety concerns.

The province says the two women’s families have been notified of the finding and have been to the landfill.