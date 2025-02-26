Moe says pipeline projects will be pre-approved by Saskatchewan

Photo: Jon Perez. Premier Scott Moe seen at a recent news conference in Saskatoon. (File photo)

Premier Scott Moe is doubling down on his support for pipelines.

In a post on the X platform on Wednesday, Moe stated any pipeline projects going through Saskatchewan would be pre-approved. His post reads as follows:

"Effective Immediately: All pipeline permits going east, west, or south received in Saskatchewan will be considered pre-approved. We encourage all provinces and the federal government to do the same. @JustinTrudeau @realDonaldTrump"

This followed Moe's post on social media the day before, in which he voiced support for President Donald Trump's own social media post in which he endorsed reviving the Keystone XL pipeline project

"The path to continental energy dominance is to increase non-tariff North American trade. This includes the construction of new pipelines like Keystone XL," Moe had stated.

Those comments drew fire from NDP energy critic Sally Housser, who wanted the tariff threat removed first before there was any such talk of pipelines to the 'States.

“If Donald Trump wants Canadian oil, he has to immediately remove the planned tariffs for March 4th,” said Housser on Tuesday. “That's the only message that Scott Moe should be taking to the United States and to Washington right now."

Moe's latest post on pipeline approvals also comes on a day when Trump performed yet another apparent flip-flop on his stance on tariffs.

According to reports, Trump announced he would be delaying 25 per cent tariffs on Canada again by another month to April 2. This news comes a couple of days after Trump had indicated that the tariffs were "on schedule."

Premier Moe has been in Washington D.C. this week on his latest trade mission to the USA along with a delegation of Saskatchewan industry leaders. The delegation includes representatives from Cameco, Evraz, Arizona Lithium, Cenovus, Whitecap Resources, Enbridge, North American Helium and the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison is also in Washington this week, attending the 2025 Winter Policy Conference of the National Association of State Department of Agriculture.

This latest trip to D.C. follows an earlier trade mission in which Premier Moe joined a delegation of the Council of the Federation in meeting officials on the tariffs issue.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the government said Moe's priority in Washington this week was " to de-escalate the conversation about tariffs and reiterate the fact that tariffs will hurt both of our economies." The Premier's trade mission is set to wrap up Thursday.