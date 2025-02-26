Alessia Cara says she nearly let her fears, self-doubt stop her from making new music

Photo: The Canadian Press Alessia Cara performs at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday September 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Alessia Cara says fear and resentment of the music industry nearly kept her from writing her latest album.

Despite having a Grammy and multiple Juno awards on her mantle, the Brampton, Ont. native says she felt disconnected from the reasons she began songwriting as a teenager.

She says innocence as a music fan was gone and she was caught up in worries about how others might judge her new records.

For a minute, she says, that left her questioning whether to continue working in an industry that made her feel so negative.

Cara eventually came around and began work on “Love & Hyperbole,” an album three years in the making and released earlier this month.

It finds the singer emerging from that darker period to find joy and a new perspective. It features an uncredited appearance by John Mayer playing guitar on the song "(Isn't It) Obvious."