Alberta man spearheads parliamentary petition to keep Trump out of Canada

More than 28,000 people have signed a parliamentary petition urging Ottawa to bar U.S. President Donald Trump from Canada for persistently threatening the country's sovereignty.

Alberta resident Gerard Aldridge, who recently initiated the electronic petition, says he's a fiercely proud Canadian who sees an opportunity to make a difference on an issue of grave concern.

Trump has threatened to impose widespread tariffs on Canadian products and has openly suggested that Canada become a U.S. state.

The president usually attends the annual gathering of G7 leaders, which is being held this June in Kananaskis, Alta.

The petition points out that Trump has been convicted of felonies in the United States — something that could make a person inadmissible to Canada.

Aldridge's petition is sponsored by New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, a vocal Trump critic.

Angus also recently sponsored a parliamentary petition calling for the revocation of billionaire Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship over his role in the Trump administration.