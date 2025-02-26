Two Atlantic provinces search for new leaders as trade war with U.S. looms

Photo: The Canadian Press Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey announces his resignation as premier as family members, wife Allison and children Maggie, Rachel and Mark, look on in St.John's, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2025.

Two Atlantic provinces are looking for new premiers after the resignations of Dennis King last week in P.E.I. and Andrew Furey Tuesday in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Their resignations came as the two provinces, like the rest of the country, face the threat of crippling 25 per cent tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Monday the tariffs are going forward on Canadian and Mexican goods next month.

Furey emerged as a leader among premiers in his stance toward Trump, urging his counterparts to take seriously the president's threats of using economic force to make Canada the 51st state.

After a trip to Washington earlier this month, Furey said it was clear the president was attacking not just Canada's economy but its sovereignty, and he said it was time to re-evaluate the Team Canada strategy.

Furey told reporters Tuesday that he has asked the provincial Liberals to begin a race to replace him, and he will stay on until his replacement is chosen.

In P.E.I., former education minister Rob Lantz was named last week as interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives and sworn in as premier, but he said he had no intention of running to be the permanent Tory leader.