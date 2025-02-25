Front-runner Carney's French under scrutiny after faux pas during Liberal debate

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidates Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland share a laugh during the French-language Liberal Leadership debate in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. The federal Liberals will pick a new leader on March 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The first major French test for Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney during Monday night's debate proved to be a tough slog.

Carney, the former Bank of Canada governor, is the presumed front-runner for the Liberal leadership and by extension the prime minister's job.

One political science professor echoed what many commentators in Quebec have been saying, that Carney's mastery of French was the weakest of the four candidates debating.

One gaffe that stood out came when he had to be corrected by rival candidate Chrystia Freeland after saying, "We agree with Hamas," instead of saying the candidates agreed on the exclusion of Hamas from Middle East peace talks.

McGill professor Daniel Béland says Carney's lack of regular exposure to French in recent years was on display as he put himself forward for a job that requires a command of both official languages.

But Béland sees room for improvement in Carney's French and notes that with Canada facing so much turmoil, the quality of a candidate's French may not be top of mind for Quebec voters.