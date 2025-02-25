Alberta cabinet minister Peter Guthrie quits post, citing concerns over procurement

Photo: The Canadian Press The Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie says he is resigning from cabinet, citing concerns over procurement practices across government.

He says as a backbencher he'll be able to better serve his constituents by pushing Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party government to conduct itself with honesty and integrity.

Guthrie made headlines earlier this month, urging Health Minister Adriana LaGrange be removed from her cabinet job amid allegations of government arm-twisting and favouritism surrounding overpriced health deals.

Smith has repeatedly defended LaGrange and said the health minister has her full support.

Guthrie, in his resignation letter, says he has had concerns about government procurement issues for months but the rest of cabinet does not share his worries.

The allegations of corruption are contained in a lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services and have not been tested in court.