Bear spray incidents continue to rise in Saskatoon

Photo: Jon Perez. Saskatoon Police Service responded to 10 incidents in February.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is grappling with a rise in bear spray attacks, with more than 40 incidents reported in the past two months.

The latest occurred Sunday night, Feb. 23, at a business in the 3500 block of Eighth Street East. Police responded to a restaurant around 7:30 p.m. after a man was assaulted with bear spray.

Investigators determined a male suspect confronted the victim before using the spray and fleeing on foot. Paramedics treated the victim and others inside the restaurant. Police believe the attack was targeted.

That was the 10th incident this month and the second in a single day. Earlier Sunday, another attack occurred inside a shopping mall in the 200 block of First Avenue South. Security personnel reported to police that an individual sprayed a mall officer while suspects were being escorted off the premises. The suspects fled before police arrived.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, a 16-year-old girl was arrested at a store in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West after employees detained her. She was found in possession of bear spray. The incident began on a Saskatoon Transit bus parked in the 2500 block of 22nd Street West, where police were told two female suspects deployed bear spray on a group of passengers before chasing them off the vehicle. Paramedics treated those affected.

In a statement to SaskToday, SPS said it is concerned about the increasing use of bear spray in criminal activities.

“SPS remains concerned about the increasing use of bear spray in criminal incidents,” the statement said. “In 2022, there were 180 cases where bear spray was the most serious weapon present during a violent crime. That number more than doubled to 367 in 2024, with 31 reported incidents already in January 2025.”

SPS Chief Cameron McBride has identified curbing the illegal use of bear spray as a key policing challenge in 2025.

“While we appreciate the provincial government’s recent efforts—including changes to the Bear Spray Regulations (March 2024) and the introduction of The Safe Public Spaces Act (December 2024)—we believe further action can be taken,” the statement said.

In March 2024, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced new regulations restricting the possession of bear spray in public spaces. The rules prohibit altering bear spray canisters to disguise them as other products, with violators facing fines of up to $100,000.

The Safe Public Spaces Act, introduced in December 2024, bans the possession of bear spray, large knives and other dangerous street weapons. It also prohibits modifying these items to make them easier to conceal.

“Measures such as controlling the point of sale, increasing penalties and requiring proof of identification for purchase could help reduce misuse,” SPS said. “We urge the public to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to police. By working together—law enforcement, government, businesses and the community—we can reduce these incidents and ensure Saskatoon remains a safe place for all.”