Trump says he's moving forward with tariffs on Canada and Mexico next week

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jose Luis Magana

U.S. President Donald Trump says devastating duties on products from Canada and Mexico are coming next week after the levies were paused for a month.

In a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House today, Trump was asked whether he was moving ahead with tariffs against America's closest neighbours.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump's executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, was delayed until March 4 after Canada agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

The president said earlier this month that the pause would allow time to reach a "final economic deal."

Federal ministers and premiers have cycled through Washington all month, but it remains unclear what Trump wants in exchange for dropping the tariff threat for good.