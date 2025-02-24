255733
251242
Canada  

Alberta junior soccer coach accused of defrauding team arrested by RCMP

Police arrest soccer coach

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press - | Story: 535043

An Alberta junior soccer coach accused of vanishing with thousands of dollars raised by his team has been arrested.

RCMP say they found Randy Knodel on Saturday in a vehicle in a parking lot in Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says the 46-year-old head coach of the Selects Football Club's Tier 1 boys team was arrested peacefully.

About $40,000 that was raised by players of the team disappeared days before they were to travel to Las Vegas for a tournament.

Parents have said they learned the team wasn't registered for the event, hotel rooms weren't booked and the money was gone.

Knodel faces 13 fraud charges and has been released on a promise to appear in court March 17.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More Canada News