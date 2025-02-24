Sukanen Museum to raffle off ’66 muscle car during antiques show

Photo: . The 1966 yellow-and-black Comet Cyclone muscle car that rural resident Jerry Kaiser donated o the Sukanen Museum to raffle off. Photo submitted

The Sukanen Ship Pioneer Village and Museum will be selling raffle tickets for a 1966 Comet Cyclone during its antique show in March, with the winner to be announced this fall.

The yellow-and-black muscle car — a donation from rural resident Jerry Kaiser — will be on display in the Moose Jaw Exhibition Company’s convention centre during the 42nd annual antiques and collectibles show and vehicle parts sale, which occurs Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $6 per person, although youths under 15 are free when an adult accompanies them.

Parking is free and there will be an on-site concession.

The antiques and collectibles show is the museum’s second-largest fundraiser of the year, with September’s Threshing Bee the biggest.

After selling tickets for the car, the museum will announce the winner of the vintage vehicle — the resale value of similar models ranges from $19,000 to $77,000 — during the annual Threshing Bee on Sept. 6-7.

“So that will be a big draw for us,” remarked Garry Davis, organizer of the antique show and a board member.

The museum typically sells about 150 to 160 tables during the show, but this year, those spaces are selling slower than normal and about 25 to 30 tables are still available, he said. In past years, tables sold out within a month, while one year, they sold out in two weeks.

Davis believes one reason for the slow sales is deep snow is preventing some vendors from reaching their items. He noted that one vendor in Regina can’t access his back alley, while other vendors who live on farms likely require a plow to reach outbuildings.

Another reason for slow table sales is that older vendors have either sold off their collections or have died, while others may still have lingering fears about COVID-19, since the pandemic cancelled the show for three years, he added.

The show initially began as a car parts swap meet but evolved into an event that sold antiques, collectibles, glassware and other objects because fewer people were selling — or interested in — vehicle parts, Davis said.

“Usually there is a wide selection (of items) … ,” he continued. “There’s a good selection of old toys there this year … . If it’s old and collectible, it’ll be there. It’s kind of like a walk through a museum, only you can take stuff home with you if you want.”

Davis’ favourite things to collect are old toys and car-related objects, including licence plates. He noted that many people have nostalgic memories when they see items since their grandparents owned such things, they owned them as kids, or they still possess similar items.

The Sukanen Ship Pioneer Village and Museum is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and fundraising to keep its doors open, maintain more than 50 buildings on the 10-acre site, and continue growing the venue, the board member said.

“With that many old buildings, there’s always repairs galore … ,” Davis continued. “So you’re supporting a good cause when you come out to the show.”

One big project in 2024 was constructing a new building to house antique vehicles, while other initiatives focused on repairing roofs, he noted. This year, projects will focus on repairing the railway station’s interior and foundation, replacing other roofs and upgrading interiors.

Davis added that the exhibition board has been a great partner to work with over the years.

Anyone interested in purchasing a table can contact Garry Davis at 306-692-4755.