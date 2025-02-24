Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

Photo:AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a train station on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv.

Trudeau made the pledge as he and a dozen other world leaders are in the Ukrainian capital to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, where support for Ukraine to end the war on its terms and with its territory intact remained strong.

"This is not a conflict Ukraine wanted, provoked or asked for in any way," Trudeau said at the summit table.

"This is a war started for one reason and one reason only: Russia's desire to erase Ukrainian history and expand their empire."

Trudeau also pledged 25 additional light armoured vehicles for Ukraine and a grant to help with energy security as Russia attacks the country's power grid.

Canada has previously supported Ukrainian membership in the NATO military alliance, and other leaders called for it in their remarks at the summit Monday, but Trudeau's seven-minute long statement did not touch on it.

He did repeat his calls for Kyiv to have a direct role in negotiations for a possible end to the war, as European leaders express dismay at Washington holding talks with Moscow that exclude Ukraine.

"We cannot return to an era where might makes right," Trudeau said. "We must do everything in our power to enable Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace, a peace that cannot be achieved without Ukrainians at the table."

U.S. support for Ukraine has wavered in recent weeks, as President Donald Trump blamed Ukraine for starting the war and criticized Zelenskyy.

The war dates back to 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea after pro-democracy protests in Ukraine. On Feb. 24, 2022 Moscow launched a full-scale invasion.

Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday that preparations for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were underway, and U.S. officials have acknowledged that they had agreed with Moscow to re-establish diplomatic ties and restart economic co-operation.

Trump's defence secretary Pete Hegseth has said any agreement to end the war would not include returning Ukraine to the 2014 borders that existed before Russia's first invasion a decade ago, nor would the country be able to join NATO.

In addition to the 25 new LAV III vehicles, Trudeau is pledging two armoured combat-support vehicles for Ukrainian troops, who will be trained in Germany "shortly" to use the machines.

He says Canada will provide four F-16 flight simulators after recently delivering landing systems for the fighter jets to Ukraine.

The new $5 billion in funds is the first instalment of revenues from frozen Russian assets, after years of Ottawa promising to forfeit holdings associated with Russia's government and its oligarchs.

Canada has been pushing Europeans to seize Russian funds held in frozen European accounts, or at least the interest accrued since the full-scale invasion, and forfeit them to Ukraine.

Trudeau says Canada will continue training Ukrainian troops, so that Russia will not be allowed to end the world order that upheld sovereignty for many countries for decades.

"Once a just peace is secured, Canada stands at the ready to work with our partners around the world to provide Ukraine the security it needs for the peace to last, allowing it to recover, rebuild, and prosper," he said.

"We can't wait. The moment to stop this war of aggression, the moment to defend democracy, the moment to stand for our shared values — is now. So let us seize it."

Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are the only two G7 leaders attending the summit in person, though others are among the two-dozen world leaders who are participating virtually.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, joining online, told the summit he wants the G7 to be bolder, and to go after banks that allow Moscow to evade sanctions and strengthen restrictions on the sale of Russian oil to allied countries.

Starmer is set to meet with Trump in Washington later this week.

Audible air-defence sirens rang out in the background during some of the leaders' statements reiterating their support for Ukraine.

Some appeared openly hostile to Trump's comments and overtures to Moscow.

"Russia may have gained an open ear in the White House, but they have not gained an inch of legitimacy. No wrong has turned right; no war crime has been forgotten," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"Does anybody honestly think that some thoughtless conversations or some reckless statements can crush our resolve; can make us give up our principles or make the wrong choice? No, quite the opposite. The past two weeks have only strengthened our resolve as Europeans."

There was a heavy police presence in the streets near the venue where the leaders were meeting. Officers were stationed on every corner. Some streets were blocked off with security only allowing people through after scanning their identification.

Trudeau received a quick hug and a handshake from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just before the summit began.

The prime minister and other leaders arrived in Ukraine on trains Monday morning, and were greeted at the station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andrii Yermak.

During the overnight journey, Ukraine's air defences downed 113 drones launched by Russia at 12 regions with another 71 "lost," according to the air force.

This is Trudeau's fourth visit to Ukraine since 2022 and almost certainly his last, as he is to be replaced as prime minister when his Liberal party picks a new leader early next month.

Russia's invasion is the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, and has caused hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties.

Canada has been among the most vocal supporters of Ukraine on the world stage, with Trudeau championing accountability for Russia in global forums.

Ottawa is a major donor to Ukraine, with the Kiel Institute for the World Economy ranking Canada as fifth in overall allocations in its Ukraine Support Tracker, which span military, financial and humanitarian contributions.

Canada ranks third for the amount of financial allocations of Ukraine, particularly in pledging loans meant to keep the country solvent and providing funding quickly after it is allocated.

But Canada takes the 20th spot for military allocations weighted by population, and analysts have criticized Ottawa for delays in providing equipment sought by Ukraine.

Since the full-scale invasion in 2022, thousands of Ukrainians have fled to Canada as refugees and on Sunday, rallies were held at city halls, museums and community centres across the country to show support.