Sending Canadian troops to Ukraine 'on the table' under possible peace deal: Trudeau

Photo:AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a train station on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not rule out sending Canadian troops to Ukraine as part of a possible ceasefire deal as he joined European leaders Monday in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We will work with our neighbours on it, but everything is on the table," Trudeau said at a joint media conference with other leaders, when asked about the prospect of Canadian soldiers on the ground.

Pushed later to expand on his comment about troops, Trudeau said the "first priority is to make sure that there is a ceasefire and that we set up the conditions for a lasting peace."

"When we establish the way we're going to keep a lasting peace ... Canada will be involved, but we're not at that position yet," Trudeau told reporters.

He added that any deployment of Canadian soldiers "is something to take very, very seriously."

Trudeau said Ottawa will have some role in pushing back on "the forces of chaos that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin is trying to unleash on the world, to undermine all of our democracies."

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said last week that Canada was interested in "more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine," as countries like the U.K. say they're ready to deploy troops to uphold a possible peace deal.

The Kyiv meeting comes amid dismay across the continent at Washington holding talks with Russia that exclude Ukraine.

"We will have different perspectives from time to time on the best way forward," Trudeau said Monday. "Those will be worked out in forums like this, or at the G7 forum or elsewhere. But we are united in our values."

Earlier Monday, Trudeau announced that Canada will follow through on its pledge last June to provide $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using revenues from frozen Russian assets, after years of Ottawa promising to forfeit holdings associated with Russia's government and its oligarchs.

Canada has been pushing Europeans to seize Russian funds held in frozen European accounts, or at least the interest accrued since the full-scale invasion, and forfeit the money to Ukraine.

Trudeau also pledged 25 additional light armoured vehicles for Ukraine and a grant to help with energy security as Russia attacks the country's power grid.

In addition, Trudeau is promising two armoured combat-support vehicles for Ukrainian troops, who will be trained in Germany shortly to use the machines.

He said Canada will provide four F-16 flight simulators after recently delivering landing systems for the fighter jets to Ukraine.

Trudeau said Canada will continue training Ukrainian troops, so that Russia will not be allowed to end the world order that upheld sovereignty for many countries for decades.

His office also announced funding for various initiatives, ranging from personal nuclear protective equipment to women's political empowerment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canada on Monday for its support to date, particularly training soldiers and helping supply "Canadian high-level optic technologies" for drones on the battlefield.

"Your people helped us at the very beginning of the war," Zelenskyy said.

Support for Ukraine to end the war on its terms and with its territory intact has remained strong among Europeans, despite U.S. support for Ukraine wavering in recent weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Ukraine for starting the war, and claimed Zelenskyy lacks legitimacy.

Trump's defence secretary Pete Hegseth has said any agreement to end the war would not include returning Ukraine to the 2014 borders that existed before Russia's first invasion a decade ago, nor would the country be able to join NATO.

Canada and Europe have steadfastly laid all the blame on Russia for an unprovoked attack on another sovereign nation.

The war dates from 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea after pro-democracy protests in Ukraine. On Feb. 24, 2022, Moscow launched a full-scale invasion.

"This is not a conflict Ukraine wanted, provoked or asked for in any way," Trudeau said at the summit table.

"This is a war started for one reason and one reason only: Russia's desire to erase Ukrainian history and expand their empire."

Regional leaders pointed to that threat Monday, and said the continent needs to form a coherent response.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Europeans need to present a strategy to the Americans, or they'll continue being left out of the conversation.

"In Europe, we need to get our act together," he said.

"I'm getting a little bit frustrated about this debate on boots on the ground, because that sort of misses the whole point," he said, suggesting Europe can provide air, marine and intelligence support to Ukrainians who are already holding territory.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said his country needs clarity on whether there would be a ceasefire backed by "immediate and strong" retaliation if Russia violated its terms.

"Are we speaking of peacekeeping or peace enforcement?" he asked, arguing it's "premature" to get into specifics.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has an estimate of how many troops it needs to maintain the peace, but added Kyiv won't let the Russians know that number until there is a viable plan to maintain peace.

"Of course, I know the number (of) what we need. And of course we will share it — firstly not in the open conversation, not to prepare Russians for this," he said.

Some leaders appeared openly hostile to Trump's comments and overtures to Moscow.

"Russia may have gained an open ear in the White House, but they have not gained an inch of legitimacy. No wrong has turned right, no war crime has been forgotten," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"Does anybody honestly think that some thoughtless conversations or some reckless statements can crush our resolve."

Many European leaders called for Ukrainian membership in the NATO military alliance, which Canada also supports.

Trudeau repeated his calls for Kyiv to have a direct role in negotiations for a possible end to the war.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, joining the summit online, said he wants the G7 to be bolder, and to go after banks that allow Moscow to evade sanctions and strengthen restrictions on the sale of Russian oil to allied countries.

Starmer is set to meet with Trump in Washington later this week.

Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday that preparations for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin were underway, and U.S. officials have acknowledged that they had agreed with Moscow to re-establish diplomatic ties and restart economic co-operation.

Audible air-defence sirens rang out in the background during some of the leaders' statements reiterating their support for Ukraine.

Monday marked Trudeau's fourth visit to Ukraine since 2022 and almost certainly his last as prime minister, as his successor will be chosen next month.

Canada has been among the most vocal supporters of Ukraine on the world stage, with Trudeau championing accountability for Russia in global forums.

Ottawa is a major donor to Ukraine, with the Kiel Institute for the World Economy ranking Canada as fifth in overall allocations in its Ukraine Support Tracker, which span military, financial and humanitarian contributions.

Yet Canada takes the 20th spot for military allocations weighted by population, and analysts have criticized Ottawa for delays in providing equipment sought by Ukraine.

Trudeau struck a note of urgency in his opening remarks Monday.

"We can't wait. The moment to stop this war of aggression, the moment to defend democracy, the moment to stand for our shared values — is now. So let us seize it."