Justin Trudeau expected to be in Ukraine for summit on 3rd anniversary of war

Photo: The Canadian Press A man walks past the memory wall of photos of thousands of Ukrainian killed since the beginning of the war with Russia in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Monday marks the third anniversary of the Russian invasion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Ukraine on Monday for a summit of world leaders on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of that country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting at a news conference in Kyiv on Sunday evening.

The meeting comes as the United States has been sending increasingly mixed signals on its support for Ukraine and has been meeting with Russia in an attempt to broker a peace deal.

Zelenskyy says with Canada leading the G7 this year, he will be seeking Trudeau's input on where that group of countries stands on support for Ukraine.

He says he also wants an update on Canada's current relationship with the United States.

In recent days U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ukraine of starting the war and his officials have been meeting with their Russian counterparts, raising concerns a peace deal could be reached without Ukraine taking part in the negotiations.

Trudeau responded to those events by saying it's crucial for Ukraine to be part of any peace talks, a point echoed by numerous European leaders.