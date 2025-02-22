Trudeau speaks with Trump about Ukraine, fentanyl fight, PMO says

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The PMO says Prime Minister Justin Trdueau and Trump spoke Saturday about Ukraine, fentanyl and the border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine on Saturday ahead of a virtual G7 meeting slated for Monday.

Earlier this week, Trudeau told reporters that Ukraine must have a seat at the table in any talks on ending hostilities ignited by Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago.

Russian and U.S. representatives met in Saudi Arabia this week, without Kyiv's participation, and agreed to work toward a resolution of the war.

The PMO's account of Trudeau's conversation with Trump also says the prime minister updated the president on efforts at the Canada-U.S. border to fight deadly fentanyl.

Ottawa recently listed seven transnational criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking as terrorist entities, making it easier to restrict their activities in Canada.

The government also appointed former Mountie Kevin Brosseau as a "fentanyl czar" to work with U.S. counterparts on stamping out production and sale of the synthetic opioid.

The PMO says Trudeau told Trump that seizures of fentanyl at the border have decreased.