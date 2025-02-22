Freeland promises to consult Canadians on alternatives to consumer carbon pricing

Photo: The Canadian Press Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Freeland is vowing to scrap Canada's consumer carbon pricing in favour of something else. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland vows to scrap Canada's consumer carbon pricing regime in favour of alternatives to be developed through wide-ranging consultations.

In a policy statement on climate action, Freeland also says she is committed to meeting Canada's climate targets by reducing pollution from the biggest emitters, helping people cut their energy bills and building reliable electricity grids.

Freeland says her plan will build durable, lasting climate progress without making Canadians pay the cost.

She promises to work with provinces and territories, labour leaders, experts, industry, Indigenous Peoples and others to find viable alternatives to consumer carbon pricing.

Leadership rival Mark Carney has also promised to dispense with the consumer-facing carbon price in favour of other measures, saying the country has become polarized over the policy due to misinformation.

The Liberals will choose a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 9.