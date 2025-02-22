RCMP warns public of threat of human trafficking in Saskatchewan

Photo: Photo courtesy Saskatchewan RCMP.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says that recognizing and reporting human trafficking is key to holding perpetrators accountable.

Human trafficking isn’t a crime that only happens in big urban centres – it happens in cities and small communities across Saskatchewan, according to the news release.

National Human Trafficking Day in Canada is Feb. 22. Police say it's important for everyone to recognize the signs of human trafficking and report suspected trafficking to police immediately.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams (SERT) Human Trafficking and Counter Exploitation Unit (HTCEU) is dedicated to targeting offenders and criminal groups engaged in human trafficking.

HTCEU has a partnership with the Regina Police Service (RPS). This collaborative approach provides specialized support to both RCMP detachments and municipal police agencies across the province.

“Ensuring the safety and security of the victim is always the main goal in investigations, that’s why the Saskatchewan RCMP takes a victim-centered, trauma-informed response to human trafficking,” says S/Sgt. Danny Donison, the Saskatchewan RCMP SERT south region manager and head of the HTCEU, in the release.

“Saskatchewan residents know their communities better than anyone else. Recognizing and reporting suspected trafficking is essential when it comes to holding perpetrators accountable.”

How to recognize and report human trafficking

Saskatchewan RCMP reminds the public that anyone can be a target for human trafficking. Victims may be trafficked by someone they know: a former or current partner, family member, friend, or trustworthy person. Recruiting tactics can be subtle; often victims don't even know they're being trafficked.

A victim of human trafficking may display one or more of the following signs:



They don’t have access to their ID, passport or cell phone;



are under the age of 18 and travelling with an adult who is not their parent or legal guardian;



aren’t familiar with their surroundings or aware of what city or town they’re in;



appear to be in a controlling or abusive relationship;



exhibit signs of trauma, such as burns, bruises or cuts; or



show signs of malnourishment or fatigue

Traffickers may approach potential victims by:



pretending to be a potential love interest, friend or support person;



connecting over social media or in person;



offering gifts or money;



introducing drugs or alcohol; or



threatening potential victims' loved ones if they don't comply.





Additional information on recognizing human trafficking can be found here.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call 310-RCMP or your local police immediately to report it.

In addition to contacting the RCMP, the public can also contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010. This hotline is confidential, available 24/7 and offers services in more than 200 languages. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.