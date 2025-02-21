Two passengers file lawsuits after Delta plane crash in Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press Cranes lift the wreckage of Delta Flight 4819 from the runway onto a truck at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Two people who were on a plane that crash landed at Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday are suing Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary Endeavor Air.

The lawsuits were filed separately in U.S. District Court in Georgia and Minnesota and allege negligence.

One complaint alleges Marthinus Lourens of Texas was drenched with jet fuel as the plane rolled upside down, and that he suffered significant injuries and emotional distress.

The other complaint alleges Hannah Krebs of Minneapolis suffered extreme bodily and mental injuries and economic losses because of Monday's crash.

The allegations haven't been tested in court.

A spokesperson for Delta said it was declining to comment on pending litigation.

On Monday afternoon, a Delta plane hit the tarmac and then tipped over, creating a fireball as its wing scraped along the ground before it rolled over and came to a stop in a cloud of smoke.

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived Monday afternoon's crash landing, though 21 were taken to local hospitals. All have since been released.