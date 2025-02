Photo: The Canadian Press Ruby Dhalla, Liberal candidate for Brampton-Springdale, holds a news conference in Brampton, Ont., Wednesday, April 27, 2011.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

The Liberal Party of Canada has kicked Ruby Dhalla out of the leadership race just days before debates in Montreal.

The party's national director Azam Ishmael says the decision was unanimous by the leadership vote committee, alleging Dhalla violated the vote and expense rules.

More coming.