Two inmates recaptured after escaping from Gravenhurst, Ont., prison: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is seen at the Beaver Creek Medium Institution, in Gravenhurst, Ont., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Provincial police say two inmates who escaped from a prison in the Muskoka Region on Wednesday have been caught.

Police say two men, aged 68 and 70, fled in a grey sedan that picked them up around 1 p.m. from the federal Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Correctional Service of Canada says staff members first noticed the two were missing during a 6:30 p.m. count.

The agency says the 70-year-old man is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder.

It says the 68-year-old man is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery, forcible confinement and using an imitation firearm.

Police say the two men were found at a hotel in the Greater Toronto Area.

Earlier Thursday, Correctional Service of Canada spokesperson Mike Shrider said the agency "will investigate the circumstances of this incident."

"We work closely with law enforcement to ensure they have the information to execute the warrant and return the offender to our custody as quickly as possible," Shrider said in an emailed statement, adding that escapes from federal institutions are "rare."

Shrider also said inmates who escape can be subject to a review of their security classification or additional charges.

Wednesday's escape marks the second at the prison since January, when a 41-year-old man fled from the grounds before he was found by police two hours later.