No damages reported after earthquake shakes parts of Alberta, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A seismograph is shown in Fairbanks, Alaska on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002 photo. Earthquakes Canada says some Alberta and B.C. residents may have felt the ground shake Thursday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Earthquakes Canada says some Alberta and B.C. residents may have felt the ground shake Thursday morning.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was detected roughly 63 kilometres northeast of Grande Cache, Alta., but it isn't believed to have caused any damage.

The agency says the quake would have been lightly felt in the surrounding communities of Edson, Grand Prairie and Whitecourt, as well as in Prince George, B.C.

Its magnitude scale says quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 are "often felt, but rarely cause damage."

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake last week in B.C. shook the ground in Victoria, Sidney and parts of Vancouver Island.

Alberta's most recent earthquake was a 3.7 magnitude rumble last month that was felt in Lake Louise and Banff.