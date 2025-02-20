Frank Baylis says Trudeau, premiers made 'mistakes' dealing with Trump

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal leadership candidate Frank Baylis takes questions at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberal leadership hopeful Frank Baylis says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s premiers have been dealing with President Donald Trump's trade threats all wrong.

He says they have made “mistake after mistake,” starting with Trudeau rushing to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida resort in November soon after he threatened Canada with tariffs.

Baylis says the only way to deal with a bully like Trump is to dig in your heels and refuse to offer him anything.

Ottawa produced a $1.3 billion plan to upgrade border security after Trump thundered about flows of drugs and illegal immigrants — problems the U.S. largely has with Mexico, not Canada.

Baylis says he would deal with Trump better than his opponents due to his strong business acumen and negotiating skills.

He is one of five candidates who will square off in a set of televised debates in Montreal Monday and Tuesday to replace Trudeau at the helm of the party.