Feds list criminal organizations as terrorist entities to fight fentanyl trafficking

Photo: The Canadian Press Bags containing fentanyl lie next to a firearm on a display table as Ontario Provincial Police host a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, February 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The federal government says seven transnational criminal organizations are being listed as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code to fight fentanyl trafficking.

The move is the latest federal measure to bolster security in response to American criticism.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose widespread tariffs on Canadian products, citing the southbound flow of migrants and drugs, including fentanyl.

U.S. border patrol statistics show that less than one per cent of fentanyl seized is found at the northern border.

But Canadian officials have expressed a willingness to do more to fight the deadly synthetic opioid.

The designation essentially freezes a listed group's assets and property, which are also subject to seizure or forfeiture.

The full list of criminal organizations now being listed as terrorist entities includes: