Second person arrested in Montreal Jewish school shooting in November 2023

Photo: The Canadian Press A security vehicle sits outside the Yeshiva Gedolah, a Jewish school that was hit by gunshots for the second time in three days in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Montreal police say they've arrested a second suspect in a shooting at a Montreal Jewish school in November 2023.

A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday for the shooting on Nov. 12, 2023, at Yeshiva Gedola Jewish school of Montreal, located in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Bullets hit the facade of the building, which had also been targetted by gunfire three days prior. No injuries were reported in either shooting.

Police did not say what charges the 19-year-old is facing.

In May 2024, a 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the Nov. 12, 2023, shooting, and was also charged with theft and possession of stolen vehicles.

There has been a rise in attacks against Jewish institutions in the city since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.