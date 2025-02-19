Suspect in stabbings on Saskatchewan First Nation arrested after days-long search

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A man has been arrested days after stabbings at three different homes on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Ryan Lachance had been wanted by RCMP for charges including aggravated assault and robbery in the stabbings last Saturday on Big River First Nation.

The 29-year-old was arrested at a home on the First Nation and is now facing additional charges.

RCMP said on Tuesday that the third stabbing victim was determined to be a suspect in the first two stabbings.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacky Lachance of Big River First Nation was arrested after being released from hospital.

He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon, and break and enter.