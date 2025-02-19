254147
254114
Canada  

One dead in police shooting in Calgary

One dead in police shooting

The Canadian Press - | Story: 534205

Police say one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Calgary.

Police say the shooting happened in the city's southeast.

They say all officers are safe.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting and an update was to be provided later in the day.

A police spokesperson say the shooting is likely to be investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

