Ottawa purchases 500,000 bird flu vaccine doses to help protect people most at risk

Photo: The Canadian Press Chickens are seen at a poultry farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The federal government says it has purchased 500,000 doses of bird flu vaccine to ensure Canada is ready for potential health threats.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it secured supplies of GSK's human vaccine against avian influenza.

PHAC says 60 per cent of available doses will go to provinces and territories while 40 per cent will be kept in a federal stockpile.

It does not recommend broad vaccine deployment, noting the shot is meant for people who may be at increased risk, such as those who have ongoing contact with infected animals and their environments.

Otherwise it says risk to the general public is low.

Canada reported its first domestically acquired human case of avian influenza – also known as H5N1 – on Nov. 9, 2024.

Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday in a release the move is among the "proactive steps" to prepare for the threat of H5N1 spread.