Quebec 13-year-old in critical condition after being buried in snow

A 13-year-old girl remains in critical condition in a Quebec hospital this morning after being buried in snow on Tuesday.

Police in Châteauguay, Que., a suburb on Montreal’s South Shore, say emergency services were dispatched at around 4 p.m. when the girl was found unresponsive under a collapsed snowbank in front of a residence.

First responders tried to revive the girl, who was transported to hospital.

Châteauguay Mayor Éric Allard said in a Facebook message Tuesday that the girl had probably been trapped in a collapsed snow tunnel.

Police say they’re investigating what led to the incident, and various hypotheses are being considered.

About 70 centimetres of snow fell in the Montreal region during two storms between Thursday and Sunday.