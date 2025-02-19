SHA continues to investigate cockroach issues throughout the province

Photo: Photo courtesy orkincanada.ca. The German cockroach.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is continuing to investigate reports of cockroaches popping up throughout the province, based on a letter it sent recently to school divisions.

The SHA sent the memorandum to students, families and staff in mid-January, saying it was following up on a letter from March 14, 2024, since it was aware of the continued presence of German cockroaches in communities.

This cockroach is 1.3 centimetres to 1.6 centimetres long, is tan to light brown, has two parallel black streaks along its back and has wings but cannot fly, the letter said. Furthermore, the SHA has identified these bugs in schools, businesses, institutions and homes.

“Early detection and proper notification is key. SHA public health encourages all persons to take appropriate action once cockroaches have been identified,” the document continued.

When people identify these bugs, they should take steps to eliminate and control their spread, including:



Limiting items that children bring to school



Thoroughly inspecting children’s belongings before leaving or returning to school



Keeping all areas clean and sanitary



Contracting a certified pest control operator to handle the bug



The letter also provided three online resources with information:

Moose Jaw-area residents who need further assistance can phone the public health office at 306-691-2300.

“The German cockroach is one of the most common household cockroaches in the world. They are particularly fond of living in restaurants, food processing facilities, hotel rooms, and nursing homes,” the Health Canada website says.

“Although not very tolerant of the cold, this cockroach has been found in buildings as far north as Nunavut.”

Cockroaches rarely cause structural damage, although they contaminate food and spread disease by walking over and excreting on food or food preparation areas after having travelled through garbage and/or sewers, the website said. People with asthma may have a negative reaction to their feces and body parts.

Cockroaches live where food, water, and shelter are available, the agency continued. They are attracted to buildings because of the warm, damp conditions offered by kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and plumbing areas, although their presence does not necessarily mean unclean conditions exist.

“Roaches and their egg cases can hitch a ride into your home on various objects — including used furniture, food items, empty beer and soft drink bottles, and shipping cartons. Once inside a building, they travel quite easily,” Health Canada said.

“Because cockroaches are most active at night, they may go unnoticed for some time,” the agency added. “Cockroaches are attracted to food sources that contain starches, sugars, and protein, but will eat almost anything when hungry.”

To eliminate cockroach antigens, the SHA recommends vacuuming and using household cleaners to clean every nook and corner. To kill the bugs, baits, disposable sticky traps or spraying pesticides can work.

However, the SHA says people with breathing problems should avoid using pesticides and should use baits or traps instead. If spraying is required, people should limit the spraying to the infested area and avoid using it in food preparation or storage areas.

Health Canada also says people can freeze infested items for at least 24 hours — but preferably up to a week — at -8°C (17.6°F).

Prairie South School Division and Holy Trinity Catholic School Division sent this letter to their families in late January, while the letter was presented during the latter’s February board meeting.

The City of Moose Jaw has also been working to eliminate cockroaches at the Kinsmen Sportsplex pool and concession.

Meanwhile, the former Riverside Mission dealt regularly with cockroaches, and residents in High Park Tower have faced related bug infestations.